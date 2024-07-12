Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz replaces teammate Logan Gilbert on the AL roster for All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz replaced teammate Logan Gilbert on the AL roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Gilbert is scheduled to start on Sunday at the Los Angeles Angels in the Mariners’ last game before the All-Star break and won’t be active for the All-Stars at Arlington, Texas.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Muñoz entered Friday with 15 saves in 17 chances, six holds and a 1.45 ERA, striking out 45 and walking 16 in 37 1/3 innings.

Muñoz becomes the 37th first-time All-Star and the eighth replacement — four from each league. He raised the total number of All-Stars to 72.

Minnesota infielder/outfielder Willi Castro, Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander and Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg were added earlier to the AL roster in place of Houston shortstop Jose Altuve (sore left hand), Boston third baseman Rafael Devers (left shoulder soreness) and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker (bruised right shin).

Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes, Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz and right-hander Hunter Greene and San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos were NL replacements for Philadelphia right-hander Zach Wheeler (back spams), Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (broken left hand) and right-hander Tyler Glasnow (back tightness) and San Diego outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (right thigh).

Marcus Semien of host Texas replaced Altuve in the AL starting lineup.

Skenes is slated to start for the National League after making just 11 big league starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb