The city of El Paso may call on residents to vote on the multipurpose center again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Twelve years after residents voted yes on bringing a multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center to El Paso residents may be asked to vote again.

On Tuesday, July 16th, the El Paso City Council will discuss if they should allow voters to have the final say in the fate of the multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center.

Originally votes were told the arena would be downtown and have about 12,000 seats, however Brain Kennedy, El Paso City Representative says to build an arena at the magnitude promised in 2012 would cost $350 - $500 million. He says the amount quoted in the 2012 plan was already short about $100 million and now because of inflation, the city will be getting less with the money they have dedicated to the project.

Kennedy says he suggest going back to the drawing board, bringing in some other partners, and start looking at the possibility sticking to the original plan which is a very large, indoor arena. As it stand now if resident vote to continue this project it was be smaller and at located behind Union Depot.

El Paso City Council wants to know if El Pasoans still want the multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center even if its on a smaller scale than originally promised.

Every resident I spoke with said if the goes to general election they will vote for the city to continue to with the project as is.