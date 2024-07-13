Minnesota United snaps six-match losing streak in 1-1 draw with Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Robin Lod scored midway through the second half, but Houston’s Sebastián Ferreira answered with a late goal to help the Houston Dynamo earn a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (8-9-6) didn’t get the victory but picked up a point to end a six-match losing streak. Houston (8-7-7) has lost just once in its last eight matches.

Lod used assists from Joseph Rosales and Franco Fragapane in the 70th minute to net his sixth goal this season and give Minnesota United the lead. Rosales notched his ninth assist and Fragapane picked up his second.

Ferreira pulled the Dynamo even in the 82nd minute with assists from defender Erik Sviatchenko and Héctor Herrera. It was Ferreira’s fifth goal of the season and his first since posting a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over D.C. United on June 22. Sviatchenko’s assist was his first this season and the second of his two-year career. Herrera’s helper was his third of the campaign.

Rookie Alec Smir finished with six saves in his third start of the season for Minnesota United. He allowed a total of five goals in his first two outings.

Steve Clark had two saves in goal for the Dynamo. Smir had two saves and Clark stopped one shot in a scoreless first half.

The match was delayed five minutes at the start and went into another delay in the 3rd minute. Houston was unable to play its previous home match against Los Angeles FC because of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Houston has allowed just 27 goals this season, the second fewest total in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo beat Minnesota United 2-1 in Minneapolis earlier this season.

Minnesota United returns home to play D.C. United on Wednesday. Houston travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport