You Rock! Girls’ music camp empowers young women

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - You Rock! Music Camp is an inclusive program dedicated for girls, ages 9-17.

This is the second year the El Paso Community Foundation and Because of You Fund provide the opportunities for girls in the community to learn about music.

"We want to give young ladies a gateway into this community. It's hard to be a young lady and get into a rock band, into a punk rock band, into whatever. it's such a male dominated industry and I've been doing it a long time. There's very few women in our industry," said Jim Ward, Co-Founder and musician.

The campers learn the basics of playing instruments, forming their own band, writing original songs, and performing on stage.

Helping the campers express themselves and creating a positive change is another of the camp organizers' goals.

