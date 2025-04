EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as winds and dust will once again be a large part of your Monday forecast.

Today we will see wind gusts pick up within the 40-45 MPH range with patchy blowing dust and sand once again making a return. Good news is today's winds look to be weaker overall.

Temperature in El Paso is expected to be 86, Las Cruces is expected to reach 81.