UK Foreign Secretary visits Israel and West Bank and calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The new British foreign secretary has called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, his second international trip since Labour’s resounding victory in elections earlier this month. David Lammy said on Sunday that the ongoing war in Gaza is “intolerable” and stressed in meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leadership that Britain wants to assist with “securing a cease-fire deal and creating the space for a credible and irreversible pathway towards a two-state solution.”

