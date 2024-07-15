Sun Metro to introduce more paying options for bus fares starting July 22th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun metro buses are now equipped with new technology to make public transit more accessible and convenient. The new ticket-validating equipment will allow riders to use various fare payment options. This includes mobile wallets, contactless card payments, and the ability to scan QR codes on printed tickets. The new options to pay for bus fares will be introduced July 22th.

“It’s exciting to offer our customers the ability to pay however they want to pay. This new technology allows riders to simply tap their phone, card or scan a QR code on a printed ticket to pay their fare,” said Sun Metro Director Anthony DeKeyzer.