Fire burning in Fabens

today at 2:30 PM
Published 1:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A building is on fire right now on the 200 block of NW H Ave in Fabens.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Department says the fire broke out at 12:21 PM today. It is described as a "structure fire."

Neighboring residences have also been impacted, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Departments stated.

The spokesperson says that surrounding areas on H and I Avenues are currently shut down as the response continues. No injury reported. Fabens Fire Department and Fabens Fire Marshal are responding.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now.

Emma Hoggard

