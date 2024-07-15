Skip to Content
Water main break in Northeast El Paso sends water running down street

Published 5:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water crews are responding to a water main break at the intersection of Byron St. and Keltner Ave. in Northeast El Paso.

ABC-7 crews spotted the flow of water running down the street towards Dyer Monday afternoon.

An El Paso Water spokesperson confirmed that customers in the immediate area may be without water service or may experience low water pressure.

A water tanker has been dispatched to the area to provide access to water while repairs are underway.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.

Andrew J. Polk

