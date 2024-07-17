Caitlin Clark has WNBA-record 19 assists in the Indiana Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark has WNBA-record 19 assists in the Indiana Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark has WNBA-record 19 assists in the Indiana Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.