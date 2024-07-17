Japan hosts Pacific Island leaders summit to firm cooperation amid growing China influence in region

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is hosting a summit with leaders from more than a dozen Pacific island nations, seeking to deepen cooperation and increased support for a rules-based free and open Indo-Pacific. The Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, launched under a Japanese initiative in 1997, has become Japan’s key diplomatic tool to deter China’s security and economic influence in the region. Leaders from 18 nations and regions are expected to adopt a joint statement Thursday stating their commitment to cooperate in areas including maritime security, climate change and economic development.

