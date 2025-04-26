Skip to Content
Top Stories

“Hatch Hubs” open at Canutillo ISD

KVIA
By
Published 5:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Parents and their students explored classrooms and learned about program offered at elementary schools for Kinder and Pre-Kindergarteners.

Canutillo Independent School District also hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Hatch Hubs. These areas area available at every elementary school in the district and provide hands-on learning areas to help younger students become engaged in learning.

Parents were also able to speak with teachers about classroom activities, programs and learning opportunities for their youngest students.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content