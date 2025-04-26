“Hatch Hubs” open at Canutillo ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Parents and their students explored classrooms and learned about program offered at elementary schools for Kinder and Pre-Kindergarteners.

Canutillo Independent School District also hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Hatch Hubs. These areas area available at every elementary school in the district and provide hands-on learning areas to help younger students become engaged in learning.

Parents were also able to speak with teachers about classroom activities, programs and learning opportunities for their youngest students.