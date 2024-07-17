Swedish police await forensic results to confirm 2 bodies found in burnt car are missing Britons

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say the two bodies found in a burnt Danish-registered car in the city of Malmo during the weekend haven’t been identified yet and they are currently unable to confirm whether the victims are two British citizens reported missing. A police spokesman told the Swedish news agency, TT, “We can neither deny nor confirm it. We cannot comment on age, gender or nationality” of the victims allegedly shot at an industrial area in the country’s third-largest city on Sunday. Swedish police are investigating the incident as a double murder and are awaiting the completion of a forensic examination to confirm the identity of the victims. Britain has confirmed that two of its citizens are missing in Sweden.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.