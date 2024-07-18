German police detain a suspected stalker ahead of a Taylor Swift concert

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they detained a man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift ahead of the first of three shows by the pop star in the western city of Gelsenkirchen. The man was detained following tips from the managers of the event. Police said Thursday he had previously made threats against the singer. They gave no more details of the man or the background to the incident. Police said that Wednesday evening’s concert, attended by about 60,000 people, went peacefully. The American superstar has shows in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as part of her Eras Tour.

