Housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children engaged in sexual abuse and harassment, DOJ says

Published 12:50 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has been accused of “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse of and harassment” of children in its care, the Justice Department said Thursday.

A federal complaint filed in Austin, Texas, alleges that Southwest Key employees, including supervisors, have abused children in its care since at least 2015. Alleged offenses include rape, touching and soliciting sex and nude photos.

Southwest Key, based in Austin, is the largest provider of housing to unaccompanied migrant children, operating under grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has 29 child migrant shelters: 17 in Texas, 10 in Arizona and two in California.

The Associated Press left a message with the company seeking comment Thursday.

Associated Press

