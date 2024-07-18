How bootcamps are helping to address the historic gap in internet access on US tribal lands

A bootcamp on a California ranch could help improve internet access on U.S. tribal lands. Tribal Broadband Bootcamps have brought together 72 tribal nations from across the U.S. to learn more about how to build sustainable broadband networks. Indian Country has historically struggled with internet access. The bootcamps come as the Biden administration doles out money from a $65 billion investment to close the digital divide for good. The administration hopes to bring internet access to every home and business in the U.S. by 2030. At least $3 billion has been invested to shore up disparities on tribal land.

