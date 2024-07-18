Pro Bowl WR Randall Cobb joins SEC Network after 13-year NFL career

Former Pro Bowl receiver Randall Cobb has joined the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst after 13 NFL seasons spent mostly with the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN on Thursday announced the hiring of Cobb, 33, who totaled 7,624 yards receiving and 54 touchdowns. There was no official announcement of his retirement. The former All-American and All-Southeastern Conference selection from Kentucky reached the Pro Bowl in 2014 after catching 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 TDs.

Cobb said he was “incredibly excited” to return to the SEC in his new role with the network and added, “The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched.”

SEC Network coordinating producer Pete Watters said Cobb’s experience from Kentucky and the NFL will be an asset to the network’s football coverage. Cobb will also co-host another show on the network.

Cobb played his first eight seasons with Green Bay after being drafted 64th overall in the second round in 2011. He formed a formidable combination with 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, helping the Packers reach the playoffs seven times in both stints.

Cobb spent one season each with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans before a second stint in 2021 and ’22 with the Packers. He played in 11 games with the New York Jets last season.

