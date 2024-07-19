Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to quit the race, but has spent a lifetime overcoming the odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden now is weighing whether to bow to the mounting pressure to exit the presidential race. He insists he’s staying in, but his decision will be based not just on this fraught moment but on his long history in public life and the extraordinary personal struggles he has endured since the dawn of his political career. Late this week, some of the most influential Democrats in the country — among them Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer — let it be known they had doubts about Biden’s viability. Some told him so directly. A critical mass may have been reached in the party. Yet Biden has a long history of defying odds.

