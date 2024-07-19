Nevada judge who ran for state treasurer pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada judge who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2022 pleaded not guilty Friday to federal fraud charges. Michele Fiore is accused of using funds raised for a statue memorializing a slain Las Vegas police officer for political campaign costs and personal expenses, including her daughter’s wedding. Fiore is a Republican former Nevada state Assembly and Las Vegas City Council member. She says she wants a speedy trial and calls the allegations against her “horrible.” Fiore has continued to hear cases as a justice of the peace in Pahrump, outside Las Vegas. But she and her lawyer acknowledge she faces suspension with pay by the state Commission on Judicial Discipline.

