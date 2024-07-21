Rescue teams find hiker who was missing for 2 weeks in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge

SLADE, Ky. (AP) — Rescue teams found a man reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area in Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help. Rescuers with Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team say Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls. Hern was hoisted out of the rugged area by helicopter after Wolfe County rescuers contacted Kentucky State Police for assistance. The rescue team says Hern’s car had been parked at the Gorge since July 6.

