Pakistan protests to Germany after protesters get into the grounds of its Frankfurt consulate

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities say Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with Germany over its failure to prevent protesters getting into the grounds of the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, demanding action against “a gang of extremists” that it says breached security and endangered the lives of its staff. It is unclear what prompted the demonstrators to hold Saturday’s protest outside the Pakistani consulate. Pakistan has not identified those involved in the protest but some of the demonstrators were carrying the tricolor flags of Afghanistan and one of them took down Pakistan’s national flag. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on X that Pakistan has urged Germany to arrest and prosecute those involved. Frankfurt police say they are investigating.

