Motorcycle crash in East El Paso

Published 4:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in East El Paso.

It happened along Montana Ave and Saul Kleinfeld Dr. around 11:45 p.m., Tuesday night.

According to El Paso Fire, one motorcycle was involved in the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators are currently on the scene.

We are working to learn more information at this time and we will keep you update on air and online.

Isabel Garcia

