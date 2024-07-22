Skip to Content
Pentagon Arctic report calls for more investment in sensors, equipment to keep up with Russia, China

Published 4:05 PM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Pentagon strategy says the U.S. must invest more to upgrade sensors, communications and space-based technologies in the Arctic to keep pace with China and Russia who are increasingly operating there, including in joint military exercises. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks tells reporters that now is a critical time for the Arctic. She says climate change, increased activity by adversaries and degrading U.S. infrastructure are forcing the department to rethink how to keep the Arctic secure and ensure troops are well-equipped and protected.

