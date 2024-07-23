Alabama universities shutter DEI offices, open new programs, to comply with new state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The three University of Alabama System campuses have shuttered diversity, equity and inclusion offices_ and shifted staff and functions to new programs. The moves were taken to comply with a new Republican-backed state law that seeks to ban so-called DEI programs on public college campuses in Alabama. The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa issued statements Tuesday along with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville announcing the closure of the DEI offices. Each university said the change was made to comply with the Alabama law that takes effect Oct. 1. The new law prohibits public universities, K-12 school systems and state agencies in Alabama from maintaining DEI offices.

