Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress, but faces protests and lawmaker boycotts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak before Congress in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries. But the Israeli leader’s speech Wednesday comes as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. Netanyahu is assured a warm welcome from Republican lawmakers, who arranged for his appearance in the House chamber. But many Democrats plan to boycott his appearance. Notably, both Democratic front-runner Kamala Harris and Donald Trump running-mate JD Vance say they’ll be no-shows, owing to trips out of town. Thousands of protesters are expected.

