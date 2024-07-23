Skip to Content
New in-person identity verification options offered for people filing for unemployment benefits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Workforce Commission announced a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and the United States Postal Service to offer new options for in-person identity verification when filing for unemployment benefit claims.

Now, unemployment claimants have the option to complete their identity verification at participating USPS locations. Individuals can verify their identity using a state driver's license, state ID card, U.S. Armed Forces or uniformed service ID card, or a U.S. Passport.

“TWC is here to support Texans by making the ID verification process more accessible,” TWC Executive Director Ed Serna said. “This initiative highlights how TWC is taking aggressive steps to prevent these critical resources from being taken advantage of by fraudsters.” 

Texans may still verify their identity online through ID.me.

