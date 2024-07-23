New UnderPar Life golf venue coming to Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- A local golf course is teaming up with one the sport's biggest stars to give golfers a new way to practice and enjoy the game.

Golfers come from across the borderland come to test their skills at Horizon Golf Course, where a never-before-seen facility coming soon could take the course to new heights.

In a partnership with golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Horizon will be the second installment of his new project, UnderPar Life.

The new facility will include state of the art Trackman technology in each hitting bay, a world class short game area and real grass in addition to turf mats where guests can practice.

There will also be an upscale food and beverage service, so people can enjoy the facility whether they're a serious golfer or just having some fun.

"Everybody knows Bryson, and he's had such a good impact in the last few years in what he's done with golf, but getting involved in the aspect of growing the game of golf," Horizon Head Golf Pro Luis Delgadillo said. "It's awesome for our community and for the whole El Paso area."