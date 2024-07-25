I-10 eastbound at Copia closed due to 18-wheeler fire, traffic backed up to Schuster

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 eastbound to the Schuster Ave exit near the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) campus.

ABC-7 cameras show a tractor-trailer vehicle carrier on the right shoulder surrounded by emergency vehicles, causing all traffic to exit I-10.

View from the ABC-7 Mountain cam of the vehicle fire on I-10 near Copia

The El Paso Fire Department posted on x.com (formerly Twitter) that there were no injuries reported as of yet.

EPFD crews responding to an 18-wheeler fire at i10E and Copia.



No injuries reported at this time. Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/71UAy1kdJW — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) July 25, 2024

El Paso Police posted that the time to clear would not be until later in the afternoon.

I-10 East before Copia, Mile 21, Vehicle Fire, UPDATE 2, Right 3 lanes and exit remain closed, All lanes closed on gateway east at Copia, thru traffic on gateway east must turn at San Marcial street, back up to Prospect, clearing time 2 hrs. — @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) July 25, 2024

ABC-7 is following the updates, and will have the latest on-air and online.