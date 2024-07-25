Skip to Content
I-10 eastbound at Copia closed due to 18-wheeler fire, traffic backed up to Schuster

Published 1:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 eastbound to the Schuster Ave exit near the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) campus.

ABC-7 cameras show a tractor-trailer vehicle carrier on the right shoulder surrounded by emergency vehicles, causing all traffic to exit I-10.

View from the ABC-7 Mountain cam of the vehicle fire on I-10 near Copia

The El Paso Fire Department posted on x.com (formerly Twitter) that there were no injuries reported as of yet.

El Paso Police posted that the time to clear would not be until later in the afternoon.

ABC-7 is following the updates, and will have the latest on-air and online.

