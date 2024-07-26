49ers left tackle Trent Williams earns No. 1 spot in the AP’s top 5 offensive linemen rankings

AP Pro Football Writer

Trent Williams can add another honor to his resume in his quest for a new contract.

The three-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl left tackle was voted the top offensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five offensive linemen, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

The 36-year-old Williams didn’t report to training camp with the San Francisco 49ers because he’s seeking a new deal to replace the final three non-guaranteed years of a six-year, $138.1 million contract signed in 2021.

Williams received six of eight first-place votes in the AP survey. Penei Sewell and Zack Martin got the other first-place votes.

1. TRENT WILLIAMS, San Francisco 49ers

Williams anchors a dominant offensive line that sparks one of the league’s best run games. His athleticism allows Kyle Shanahan to incorporate creative run designs. Williams protects Brock Purdy’s blind side, giving the quarterback security to sit in the pocket and dissect defenses.

2. PENEI SEWELL, Detroit Lions

Sewell earned his first All-Pro selection and second trip to the Pro Bowl last year when he emerged as the best right tackle in the NFL. The Lions rewarded Sewell with a four-year contract extension worth $112 million. The versatile Sewell excels as a run blocker and allowed just one sack last season.

3. LANE JOHNSON, Philadelphia Eagles

The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl right tackle has been one of the best right tackles in the league for a decade. He didn’t allow a sack from Week 11 2020 to Week 7 last year. A former high school quarterback, Johnson’s athleticism paves the way for Philadelphia’s run game.

4. ZACK MARTIN, Dallas Cowboys

The seven-time All-Pro right guard has been a model of consistency for nearly a decade in Dallas. Martin is one of the most technically sound linemen in the league. He’s an excellent pass blocker and a difference-maker for the Cowboys’ offense. Martin held out briefly last summer before getting a two-year, $36.85 million restructured contract.

5. TRISTAN WIRFS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After establishing himself as an All-Pro and making two Pro Bowls on the right side, Wirfs switched over to left tackle last season to protect Baker Mayfield’s blind side. He adjusted nicely and earned another Pro Bowl berth.

Wirfs is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due for a massive extension.

