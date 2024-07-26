A Russian man accused of staging a car bombing on Ukrainian orders has been arrested
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency says it has arrested a man accused of staging a car bombing on Ukrainian orders. The Federal Security Service showed a video of the handcuffed suspect walking off a plane from Turkey escorted by officers. Turkish authorities said Wednesday that they detained the suspect, Yevgeniy Serebryakov, on Russia’s request. He arrived in Turkey’s resort of Bodrum hours after a car bomb went off in Moscow. Russian authorities said two people were injured. Russian media said the car belonged to a military officer. The FSB said the suspect was acting on orders from Ukraine’s spy agency. It was impossible to verify the claims.