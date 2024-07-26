President Biden releases statement after arrests of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopez

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- U.S. President Joe Biden released a statement Friday addressing "the Arrest of Two Drug Trafficker Leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel." As ABC-7 reported, the Mexican drug kingpins Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, were arrested Thursday in El Paso.

"Yesterday, the Department of Justice arrested Ismael Zambada Garcia (AKA “El Mayo”) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, two of the most notorious leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the deadliest enterprises in the world," President Biden said in the statement. "They are being charged for leading the Cartel’s deadly drug manufacturing and trafficking networks. I commend the work of our law enforcement officials who made this arrest for their ongoing work to bring Sinaloa Cartel leaders to justice."

"Too many of our citizens have lost their lives to the scourge of fentanyl. Too many families have been broken and are suffering because of this destructive drug. My Administration will continue doing everything we can to hold deadly drug traffickers to account and to save American lives," President Biden said in the conclusion of the statement.