Mexican drug kingpins Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of “El Chapo,” arrested in El Paso by U.S. authorities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican drug kingpins Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia has been arrested in El Paso along with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement addressing the arrests of "Alleged Leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel" on Thursday afternoon:

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world. Ismael Zambada Garcia, or “El Mayo,” cofounder of the Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of its other cofounder, were arrested today in El Paso, Texas."

According to the release, both Zambada and Guzman are facing multiple U.S. charges related to the cartel’s criminal operations, including fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks.

ABC-7's Puente News Collaborative reporter Luis Chapparo posted on x.com (formerly Twitter) that sources told him the apprehension happened at private airport in Doña Ana County.

Another “big fish” was at the time with El Mayo, still unknown who this was. He was allegedly detained at a jetport in Dona Ana County, near El Paso, Texas. — Luis Chaparro (@LuisKuryaki) July 25, 2024

Zambada is the co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel. That's the one that Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman also co-founded.

The full statement from the U.S. Department of Justice:

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on Arrests of Alleged Leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel Ismael Zambada Garcia (El Mayo) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the arrests of alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael Zambada Garcia (El Mayo) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez:

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world. Ismael Zambada Garcia, or “El Mayo,” cofounder of the Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of its other cofounder, were arrested today in El Paso, Texas.

Both men are facing multiple charges in the United States for leading the Cartel’s criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks.

El Mayo and Guzman Lopez join a growing list of Sinaloa Cartel leaders and associates who the Justice Department is holding accountable in the United States. That includes the Cartel’s other cofounder, Joaquin Guzman Loera, or “El Chapo”; another of El Chapo’s sons and an alleged Cartel leader, Ovidio Guzman Lopez; and the Cartel’s alleged lead sicario, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, or “El Nini.”

Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, and the Justice Department will not rest until every single cartel leader, member, and associate responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable.”