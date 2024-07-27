Skip to Content
El Paso VA offering assistance filing PACT Act claims

Published 9:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso VA Health Care System is hosting an event to help veterans who may have been exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving at home or abroad.

The PACT Act of 2022 is a law that was passed to expand care and benefits to veterans who were exposed to certain hazards.

El Paso VA is hosting its Summer VetFest & PACT Act Claims Clinic to help veterans who were exposed to such hazards file claims.

Veterans will meet with a claims representative one-on-one to submit a PACT Act claim and learn about VA Health Care benefits and eligibility.

During the event, veterans and their families can also enjoy food trucks, free back-to-school gear, an information fair, a Veteran Service Organization recruitment fair, and live music.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at El Paso VA Health Care System, Main Parking lot.  5001 N. Piedras, El Paso, TX  79930.

Kerry Mannix

