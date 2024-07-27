Housing Opportunities and Management Enterprises to host “EPCC Round Up”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Housing Opportunities and Management Enterprises (HOME) along with El Paso Community College (EPCC) will host the "EPCC Round Up" event on Saturday, July 27.

This event seeks to provide resources and information to potential HOME students about the higher education opportunities offered at EPCC.

The "EPCC Round Up" event will take place at Johnson Community at 9000 Roanoke St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EPCC representatives will be present during the event to answer questions and assist with the admissions process.