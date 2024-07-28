Construction plans underway to revive Wyler Aerial Tramway, according to officials

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Plans to bring back the Wyler Aerial Tramway are in place, and the first phase of reconstruction is now getting underway.

The El Paso Community Foundation announced Sunday afternoon in a news release that they, in collaboration with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, are leading this new effort.

The tramway has been closed since 2018 after a study found it had passed its life expectancy, and was no longer safe or suitable for public use.

Bidding is now open for contractors to start on phase one, which includes more parking and additional infrastructure, as well as an amphitheater.

The EPCF says the El Paso State Delegation secured 20 million dollars for the project.