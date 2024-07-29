71% of Texans yell at Siri, Alexa, Google and other virtual assistants, according to survey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a recent survey conducted by Gameland.gg 71% of Texans occasionally yell at virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Revealing Texas is the second highest percentage nationwide. The survey by the gaming platform polled 2,000 US residents. Additionally, it mentiones Amazon’s Alexa is the most argued with virtual assistant in Texas.

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans admit to arguing with their virtual assistant weekly, according to this survey. Lastly, it also showed that Nationwide, 62% of women and 53% of men report snapping at their virtual assistants. Find more statistics on this topic here.