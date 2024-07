ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The Anthony Texas Police Foundation and Food Pantry announced a School Supply Backpack Giveaway event on July 30, 2024, at 4:00 PM. It will happen at 401 Wildcat Dr., Anthony, TX 79821.

The first 200 children to attend with a parent or guardian will receive a backpack that is filled with essential school supplies. The giveaway will continue until 5:30 P.M. or until supplies last.