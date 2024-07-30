Buffalo Bills add experience at safety by signing Kareem Jackson to a 1-year contract

AP Sports Writer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills added depth to their retooled safety position by signing Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Jackson has 14 years of NFL experience, and split a suspension- and fine-filled season last year between Denver and Houston. Selected by Houston in the first round of the 2010 draft, Jackson spent his first nine seasons playing cornerback before making the shift to safety after signing with Denver in 2019.

In Buffalo, Jackson has the potential of shoring up a safety position in transition following the offseason free-agent departure of Jordan Poyer and with Micah Hyde still unsigned and contemplating retirement. The two spent the previous seven seasons as Buffalo’s starting tandem.

Taylor Rapp is expected to take over one of the starting spots, with Damar Hamlin competing with veteran offseason free-agent addition Mike Edwards for the other job. Edwards, however, will miss up to two weeks of practice after hurting his right hamstring on Friday. The sixth-year player also missed much of the Bills’ spring sessions recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Jackson’s experience at cornerback also lends itself to a position where Buffalo is seeking to replace the offseason loss of starter Tre’Davious White.

Jackson was limited to playing only 10 games last year as a result of the NFL suspending him twice for a total of six games because of a series of illegal hits. He was also fined five times and ejected twice. His suspensions cost him $839,000 in game checks and he was fined a total of $89,670, although the league rescinded his largest fine — $43,709 for an unflagged hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco in October.

The Broncos eventually waived Jackson, leading him to be claimed by Houston.

Overall, he has 22 interceptions, three of which he’s returned for touchdowns, with 193 starts in 203 career games.

