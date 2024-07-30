City of El Paso hosting public meeting to discuss possible deck plaza over I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation invite the public to an open house community meeting to learn about the findings of the Phase I Feasibility Study for the Deck Plaza which will be over the I-10 in the Downtown Corridor.

The open house meeting will be on Tuesday, July 30th at 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Civic Engagement on the 17th floor of the Blue Flame Building, at 304 Texas avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901. The city states their goal of the study is to explore the feasibility of creating a space that reflects El Paso’s rich heritage and culture.

"Projects like the Deck Plaza provide us with opportunities to dream big and this and other public meetings help us gather extraordinarily valuable feedback from the community,” said Joaquín Rodríguez, Grant Funded Programs Director. “This study allows us to understand how we can collectively improve our urban environment to better serve our residents." If you want to learn more about the design study, visit downtowndeckplaza.org.