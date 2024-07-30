FBI El Paso Brings Awareness to World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- This World Day Against Trafficking of Persons, FBI El Paso wants to raise awareness about human trafficking and the resources the FBI has available for victims. Human trafficking is the illegal exploitation of a person. Under the human trafficking program, the FBI investigates:

Sex trafficking: When individuals are compelled by force, fraud, or coercion to engage in commercial sex acts. Sex trafficking of a minor occurs when the victim is under the age of 18. For cases involving minors, it is not necessary to prove force, fraud, or coercion.

Labor trafficking: When individuals are compelled by force, threats, or fraud to perform labor or service.

Domestic servitude: When individuals within a household appear to be nannies, housekeepers, or other types of domestic workers, but they are being controlled and exploited.

Traffickers use violence, manipulation, false promises of well-paying jobs, or romantic relationships to exploit victims. Human trafficking is not limited to one particular geographic area or part of the country. Human trafficking can occur in any community, including cities, suburbs, and rural areas. The most effective way to investigate human trafficking is through a collaborative, multi-agency approach with partners. FBI El Paso’s Crime Against Children and Human Trafficking program works alongside local, state, and federal partners.

Victim Resources:

Victim recovery is the primary goal of trafficking investigations. The FBI’s multi-disciplinary team of Special Agents, Analysts, Victim Specialists, and Child Adolescent Forensic Interviewers work together to ensure a victim-centered and trauma-informed response. FBI Victim Specialists work with local, state, and federal resources to provide immediate assistance and long-term support. After recovering a victim of human trafficking, field offices seek to arrest and successfully prosecute the traffickers. FBI El Paso has Victim Specialists who stand ready to assist victims of crime by ensuring they receive the necessary resources.

Reporting:

If you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can also submit a tip on the NHTRC website.

If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

FBI personnel assigned to NCMEC review information that is provided to the CyberTipline.

FBI El Paso can be reached at (915) 832-5000.

For additional resources, please visit:

Human Trafficking webpage: https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/human-trafficking

Victim Services Division: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/victim-services