Free haircuts given to students ahead of back-to-school season

KVIA
By
Published 12:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Underserved children living in shelters in the community got the chance to get a haircut, free of charge today. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and Tri-State Cosmetology Institute partnered up to give local students a chance at feeling fresh just in time for their first day back in school.

Eighteen students from Tri-State Cosmetology Institute, local hairstylists, and barbers participated in providing free haircuts. All haircut slots were filled before the event began.

abc-7
el paso

Valeria Medina

