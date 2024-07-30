Free haircuts given to students ahead of back-to-school season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Underserved children living in shelters in the community got the chance to get a haircut, free of charge today. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and Tri-State Cosmetology Institute partnered up to give local students a chance at feeling fresh just in time for their first day back in school.

Eighteen students from Tri-State Cosmetology Institute, local hairstylists, and barbers participated in providing free haircuts. All haircut slots were filled before the event began.