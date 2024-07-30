US Army soldier accused of selling sensitive military information changes plea to guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal court documents show that an Army soldier accused of selling sensitive information related to U.S. military capabilities has decided to plead guilty. Sgt. Korbein Schultz filed a motion late last week requesting a hearing to change his plea. U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger granted the hearing, setting it for Aug. 13. No other details about the plea agreement have been released. Schultz was also an intelligence analyst. His attorney did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment. Schultz has been accused in a six-count indictment of charges including conspiring to obtain and disclose military defense information and bribery of a public official. The 24-year-old was arrested at Fort Campbell in March.

