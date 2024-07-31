After an extraordinary run of political news, interest in the presidential election is perking up

News executives were worried for the first half of the year about consumers expressing relatively little interest in the coming election. That’s changed. There’s evidence that interest has started to perk up following an extraordinary run of news. That includes the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election and the rapid ascension of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate. Taboola says its measurement of news sites shows interest going up. Fox News was the most obvious beneficiary of the boost in attention, with July representing its most-watched month since November 2020.

