City of El Paso Celebrates International Lifeguard Appreciation Day

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The City of El Paso encourages residents and visitors to show appreciation for lifeguards from the Parks and Recreation Department Aquatics Division as part of International Lifeguard Appreciation Day on Wednesday, July 31. Residents and visitors who meet with a City lifeguard are encouraged to say thank you.

As part of the celebration, guests can write thank you messages on white bulletin boards at all City pools and aquatic centers. The City and Parks and Recreation Department also recognizes lifeguards with pictures and videos on its social media platforms.

The Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division has over 180 lifeguards safeguarding 12 City pools and aquatic facilities annually. City lifeguards undergo extensive training, including hours of initial aquatic courses and testing, and possess the necessary certifications to respond to emergencies.

To learn more about the Aquatics Division of the Parks and Recreation Department, including swimming programs, activities, or becoming a lifeguard, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks/