El Paso ISD Back to school Fiesta

EL PASO,Texas (KVIA)-- Parents, faculty and students kicked off the back to school celebration at Andress High School. The back to school fiesta was the last of a series of events for the 2024-25 school year.

El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra stopped by Andress, Chapin and Austin high school to meet with people in the community. Sayavedra says El Paso ISD's goal is to connect with the community and keep them informed and engaged with what's to come this year.