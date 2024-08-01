Famine conditions in Sudan’s North Darfur are likely to continue through October, IPC warns

CAIRO (AP) — A global authority on food security has warned that famine conditions in Sudan have spread in the North Darfur region and are likely to continue through October due to the ongoing conflict that has torn the country for over 15 months. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC’s report released Thursday said that it is plausible that parts of North Darfur — especially the Zamzam camp — are experiencing “the worst form of hunger” known as IPC Phase 5. The conflict in Sudan has pushed people into starvation and created the world’s largest displacement crisis with more than 10 million people forced to flee their homes since April 2023, according to the U.N. migration agency.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.