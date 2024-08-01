Japan rivals Nissan and Honda will share EV components and AI research as they play catch up

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automakers Nissan and Honda say they plan to share components for electric vehicles like batteries and jointly research software for autonomous driving. A third Japanese manufacturer, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., has joined the Nissan-Honda partnership, sharing the view that speed and size are crucial in responding to dramatic changes in the auto industry centered around electrification. A preliminary agreement between Nissan and Honda was announced in March. Nissan and Honda said Thursday they will use the same batteries and adopt the same specifications for motors and inverters for EV axels. By coming together, they hope to cut costs.

