Mpox cases have surged by 160% in Africa in the last year, but few treatments and vaccines available

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — African health officials say mpox cases have surged by 160% in the last year, warning the risk of further spread is high given the lack of treatments or vaccines on the continent. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report Tuesday that mpox, also known as monkeypox, has now been detected in 10 African countries. More than 96% of cases and deaths are in Congo. Mpox outbreaks in the West have mostly been shut down with vaccines and treatments, but barely any have been available in Africa. Experts warn there is a “real risk of explosion.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.