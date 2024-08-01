Skip to Content
 Remembering August 3rd: Memory, Trauma & Extremism

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—As we approach the 5th anniversary of August 3rd, we commemorate the lives lost in the Walmart terrorist attack. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is hosting a discussion titled Remembering August 3rd: Memory, Trauma & Extremism to honor the victims.

The panel discussion is for mourning, reflection, and education.

By understanding the origins of extremism and its impacts, the aim is to foster a community committed to preventing future acts of hate and violence.

Robert Holguin will moderate the panel and will feature experts and community leaders who will discuss the ongoing effects of the attack, the impact of extremism, and the community's journey towards healing and resilience.

Peter Svarzbein, former El Paso Mayor Pro Tempore and current Community Engagement Manager for ADL in El Paso will emphasize the significance of this event.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 1st, 2024, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM at the Philanthropy Theatre, 1 Civic Center Plaza, El Paso, TX.

For further information about the panel discussion or to RSVP:

Peter Svarzbein at (915) 245-4778 or email psvarzbein@adl.org. 

ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all. More at www.adl.org

