Skip to Content
News

UK prime minister and police hold crisis meeting over unrest as stabbing attack suspect due in court

KVIA
By
Published 2:17 AM

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Keir Starmer has summoned British police chiefs for a crisis meeting over violent unrest that followed a stabbing attack that left three young girls dead. A 17-year-old suspect is due in court Thursday to face three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder. The attack on children at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance class has been used by far-right activists to stoke anger at immigrants and Muslims. That’s despite the fact that the suspect is not an immigrant, and his religion has not been disclosed. Far-right demonstrators clashed with police outside a mosque in Southport on Tuesday and caused a melee near the prime minister’s office in London the next day.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content